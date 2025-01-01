Beware of the mighty ant. Although these little critters are tiny, they are very strong and have a powerful bite. The ant emoji shows a black ant with 6 legs. There are many types of ants, but this emoji represents all of them. The ant emoji is usually associated with ants, bugs, and insects. Use this emoji when you left your lunch out and a colony of ants started eating it. Example: Mom, Sam left the door open, and now ants are in the kitchen. 🐜🐜🐜

Keywords: ant, insect, bug

Codepoints: 1F41C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )