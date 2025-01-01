Eek- it’s the cockroach emoji! These creepy crawlies show up seldom in the world of emojis but may be more prevalent in old houses or ones that are in poor repair. These bugs can live up to a week without their heads, which makes them the perfect accompaniment to a discussion about immortality or resilience.

Keywords: cockroach, insect, pest, roach

Codepoints: 1FAB3

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )