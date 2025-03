The feather emoji is not found on many platforms, but is the perfect emoji to use if you want to cartoonishly tickle someone. You can also use the feather emoji in the context of birds, down comforters, or old timey ink quills and calligraphy.

Keywords: bird, feather, flight, light, plumage

Codepoints: 1FAB6

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )