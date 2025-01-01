Home

Parrot

This parrot emoji sits on a branch while displaying its colorful plumage. The parrot is a great emoji to use when referring to a situation wherein someone has repeated something you just said, or otherwise “parroted” you. Use this parrot whenever you may need to utilize nature’s recording device.

Keywords: bird, parrot, pirate, talk
Codepoints: 1F99C
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🐓 rooster
    This rooster might make you think about waking up to a cock-a-doodle-doo on a farm, but don’t be fooled: this versatile emoji could be derogatory, calling someone a cock or a chicken.
  • 🦉 owl
    The owl emoji shows a wise wide-eyed bird, with a brown body, light-colored stomach and yellow talons. Some providers feature this nocturnal bird perched on a branch.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🦤 dodo
    Dodo birds might be extinct, but the dodo emoji isn’t. The dodo was a bird that couldn’t fly. These birds were commonly found near Madagascar. Use the dodo emoji when talking about these extinct animals or about someone that is not the smartest in the room.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🪶 feather
    Light as a feather; stiff as a board: use this rare feather emoji in any context of birds, down comforters, or ink quills.
  • 🇩🇲 flag: Dominica
    This flag of Dominica emoji is mostly green with yellow, black, and white bands the cross horizontally and vertically across the center of the flag. A red circle in the middle holds a parrot!
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🐧 penguin
    If you want to see a penguin, head on over to anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere because there, they can be found waddling around on every continent.
  • 🇵🇬 flag: Papua New Guinea
    The Papau New Guinea flag emoji shows a rectangular flag divided into 2 separate triangles. The bottom left triangle is a black background with 5 white stars. The top right triangle displays a red background with a yellow bird.
  • 🇿🇲 flag: Zambia
    The flag emoji of Zambia consists of a green background. In the bottom left corner, there are three vertical stripes of red, black and orange. On top of the stripes, there is an orange eagle in flight.
  • 🇺🇬 flag: Uganda
    Uganda's flag emoji features six horizontal stripes alternating in color. The pattern is black, yellow, orange and repeats once more. In the center of the flag, a grey crowned crane is displayed.
  • 🇸🇭 flag: St. Helena
    The flag of Saint Helena emoji displays a blue background with a Union Jack in the top left corner. In the center of the right side sits a coat of arms shield displaying a sailing ship and bird.
  • 🇿🇼 flag: Zimbabwe
    Zimbabwe's flag emoji is made up of seven horizontal stripes of green, yellow, red and black in which the colors mirror each other. On the left side, there is a white triangle with a red star and the Zimbabwe bird.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🦓 zebra
    What's black and white and red all over? A zebra emoji with a sunburn. Don’t mistake this animal emoji for a horse or mule, Zebras are one of a kind. Zebras are African animals with unique black-and-white striped coats.
  • 🐦 bird
    A generic bird emoji deserves a generic bird description. A thing with wings and a beak. You know, a bird. The bird emoji features a small, flightless bird resembling a parrot or budgie, depending on your service provider.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🐔 chicken
    Chickens are domesticated birds who can be found in farms all over the world. They are raised both for their eggs and for their meat. Female chickens are called hens. The chicken emoji features a popular, flightless bird with white feathers, a yellow beak, black, beady eyes and a red comb atop its head.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.

