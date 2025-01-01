This parrot emoji sits on a branch while displaying its colorful plumage. The parrot is a great emoji to use when referring to a situation wherein someone has repeated something you just said, or otherwise “parroted” you. Use this parrot whenever you may need to utilize nature’s recording device.

Keywords: bird, parrot, pirate, talk

Codepoints: 1F99C

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )