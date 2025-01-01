Home

Penguin

While penguins can’t take flight, their torpedo-shaped bodies and oily feathers allow them to be excellent swimmers. When needed, some penguins can reach swimming speeds of over 20 mph! Make sure you’re not looking for penguins in the Northern Hemisphere since they only live in the Southern half of our planet. The penguin emoji features a black and white penguin with bits of orange. Some variations show the full body of the penguin while others will just show its head.

Keywords: bird, penguin
Codepoints: 1F427
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦅 eagle
    The eagle emoji shows a large, predatory bird in flight. The eagle sports a white head, brown or black body and yellow talons.
  • 🐬 dolphin
    The Dolphin emoji features a silhouette of a dolphin jumping through the air, its powerful, blue tail curving gracefully away from its body.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🦣 mammoth
    The Mammoth emoji features a large, brown, hairy elephant, with long, white tusks curving upwards. Also related to Big Bird's best friend, the Mr. Snuffleupagus.
  • 🦓 zebra
    What's black and white and red all over? A zebra emoji with a sunburn. Don’t mistake this animal emoji for a horse or mule, Zebras are one of a kind. Zebras are African animals with unique black-and-white striped coats.
  • 🐔 chicken
    Chickens are domesticated birds who can be found in farms all over the world. They are raised both for their eggs and for their meat. Female chickens are called hens. The chicken emoji features a popular, flightless bird with white feathers, a yellow beak, black, beady eyes and a red comb atop its head.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 🦉 owl
    The owl emoji shows a wise wide-eyed bird, with a brown body, light-colored stomach and yellow talons. Some providers feature this nocturnal bird perched on a branch.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🇿🇲 flag: Zambia
    The flag emoji of Zambia consists of a green background. In the bottom left corner, there are three vertical stripes of red, black and orange. On top of the stripes, there is an orange eagle in flight.
  • 🇲🇩 flag: Moldova
    The flag of Moldova emoji has three vertical stripes: blue on the left, yellow in the middle and red on the right. The Coat of Arms of Moldova is in the center of the yellow stripe.
  • 🇲🇰 flag: North Macedonia
    The flag emoji of North Macedonia proudly displays a radiant sun in the center with eight rays reaching out to the edges of the flag.
  • 🪶 feather
    Light as a feather; stiff as a board: use this rare feather emoji in any context of birds, down comforters, or ink quills.
  • 🦜 parrot
    The parrot emoji shows the popular tropical bird and house pet, the parrot. The parrot not only has colorful feathers, it also has a knack for repeating what it just heard, which is perfect when you’re calling out a friend for “parroting” something you just said.
  • 🐋 whale
    Whales are huge and if you have an appetite like a whale, you may need a big portion of food. Whales live in the ocean and sometimes blow water through their blowholes. This large sea animal is intelligent. People love to hop on a boat for a chance to watch a whale jump out of the water.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🦧 orangutan
    The name orangutan translates to “man of the forest”. They are characterized by their long arms and orange or red fur.
  • 🐅 tiger
    The tiger emoji shows the full body of nature’s favorite striped big cat: the tiger. The tiger is known for its distinctive orange and black stripes and potentially fatal punches. Lots of people think that tigers are grrrreat.

YayText