While penguins can’t take flight, their torpedo-shaped bodies and oily feathers allow them to be excellent swimmers. When needed, some penguins can reach swimming speeds of over 20 mph! Make sure you’re not looking for penguins in the Northern Hemisphere since they only live in the Southern half of our planet. The penguin emoji features a black and white penguin with bits of orange. Some variations show the full body of the penguin while others will just show its head.

Copy

Keywords: bird, penguin

Codepoints: 1F427

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )