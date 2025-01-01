Home

Whale

Whales are the largest creatures on earth. A Blue whale can grow more than 100 ft long and weigh 330,000 pounds! The whale emoji shows a whale with its back arched and it’s tail pointing up. The whale emoji can be used when talking about sea life, something that is very large, or anything related to whales. This emoji can also be used to talk about someone who may be slow or large like a whale. Example: Jacob can’t come, he’s too big and too slow. 🐋

Keywords: whale
Codepoints: 1F40B
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🐳 spouting whale
    The light blue whale emoji is shown spouting off water from its blow hole. The emoji shows the whole whale facing left, but is more cartoony than realistic.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🦣 mammoth
    The Mammoth emoji features a large, brown, hairy elephant, with long, white tusks curving upwards. Also related to Big Bird's best friend, the Mr. Snuffleupagus.
  • 🦏 rhinoceros
    Rhinoceros, or rhinos, are strong mammals with thick, tough skin and huge horns on their snouts. Rhinos can weigh up to 2200 pounds in real life, but the emojis weigh far less. They are the armored tanks of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.
  • 🦚 peacock
    This colorful animal is seen as a beauty but also a defender of its space if someone gets too close. The warning display of its colorful feathers are used to fend off predators but it’s also considered very beautiful and extravagant.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🦫 beaver
    Need to build a dam? Hire a beaver! These large water rodents are some of the best dam builders in the world. The beaver emoji is often used to talk about this animal or to describe someone with bucked teeth like a beaver.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🐛 bug
    While the bug emojis look different across every platform, most of them resemble a cute harmless caterpillar.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🐧 penguin
    If you want to see a penguin, head on over to anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere because there, they can be found waddling around on every continent.
  • 🐹 hamster
    This hamster emoji may look like the mouse emoji, but it’s the fluffier, more domestic pet with orange and white fur. This little hamster can be used in any situation where you’re talking about small pets or anything tiny and cute. This emoji likes to run on hamster wheels ad infinitum... and make a great first pet.
  • 🐬 dolphin
    The Dolphin emoji features a silhouette of a dolphin jumping through the air, its powerful, blue tail curving gracefully away from its body.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 🦨 skunk
    The skunk emoji contains the full profile of a fluffy, black animal with a white stripe down its body and its tail raised and curled over its back. If you see a skunk raise its tail you might get sprayed... which would... stink.
  • 🐀 rat
    Eek! It’s the rat emoji, shown here in profile view. Rats are common in the alleys of cities and other urban areas, and are often seen as miscreants on the sidewalks.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!

YayText