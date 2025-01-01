Whales are the largest creatures on earth. A Blue whale can grow more than 100 ft long and weigh 330,000 pounds! The whale emoji shows a whale with its back arched and it’s tail pointing up. The whale emoji can be used when talking about sea life, something that is very large, or anything related to whales. This emoji can also be used to talk about someone who may be slow or large like a whale. Example: Jacob can’t come, he’s too big and too slow. 🐋
