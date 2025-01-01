Home

Gorilla

Beware of King Kong, you don’t want to be on that gorilla’s bad side. The gorilla emoji shows a large grey gorilla standing on four legs. The style of the gorilla emoji varies by the emoji keyboard. Gorillas are powerful primates. They are large, strong, tough, and deadly, so you don’t want to mess with them. Use this emoji when talking about a powerful gorilla, or other animals in the jungle. You can also use this emoji to describe someone or something that is as powerful and strong as a gorilla. Example: Was Brad raised by a 🦍 ? That guy is huge!

Keywords: gorilla
Codepoints: 1F98D
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🦫 beaver
    Need to build a dam? Hire a beaver! These large water rodents are some of the best dam builders in the world. The beaver emoji is often used to talk about this animal or to describe someone with bucked teeth like a beaver.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🦏 rhinoceros
    Rhinoceros, or rhinos, are strong mammals with thick, tough skin and huge horns on their snouts. Rhinos can weigh up to 2200 pounds in real life, but the emojis weigh far less. They are the armored tanks of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦤 dodo
    Dodo birds might be extinct, but the dodo emoji isn’t. The dodo was a bird that couldn’t fly. These birds were commonly found near Madagascar. Use the dodo emoji when talking about these extinct animals or about someone that is not the smartest in the room.
  • 🦟 mosquito
    Don’t leave the bug spray at home or you will be dinner for a swarm of mosquitoes. These flying insects love sucking out your blood. Mosquitoes often hang out in wet climates or by standing water. Be careful, they are known to carry diseases like malaria. A little bit of bug spray should do the trick.
  • 🐵 monkey face
    A monkey can be an adorable animal, but is also known for being a little too playful. Use this emoji when talking about this jungle loving animal that swings on trees for fun.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🐑 ewe
    The ewe emoji shows a profile full-body view of a female sheep. This ewe is rather fluffy and ready to be shorn. They are a source of wool. Use this emoji to say, “I love ewe!” The sheep emoji can also be used to mean a "blind follower" (ie, sheeple).
  • 🦋 butterfly
    Spread your wings and fly like a butterfly. Did you know? A butterfly starts off as a caterpillar, lives part of its life in a cocoon and transforms into a beautiful butterfly. The Butterfly emoji is just that; a beautiful butterfly, with large, outspread wings. The color and detail differ between platforms but are usually in various shades of orange and blue. Use this emoji when talking about beauty and transformations.
  • 🪱 worm
    Don’t mistake it for a little snake, this worm emoji is far different: it has no eyes and no teeth. Earthworms are commonly found in dirt or soil and met with dread when found in an apple.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🪲 beetle
    This creepy beetle emoji is a great catch-all emoji for anything having to do with bugs or insects.
  • 🦚 peacock
    This colorful animal is seen as a beauty but also a defender of its space if someone gets too close. The warning display of its colorful feathers are used to fend off predators but it’s also considered very beautiful and extravagant.
  • 🐏 ram
    Do you have what it takes to be as strong as a ram? This male sheep is one of the toughest in the wild. It's often used to describe strength or the Aries horoscope sign. These animals often butt heads. They have long horns, which they use to fight other rams.
  • 🐄 cow
    This cow emoji is shown in profile. You can use the cow emoji in the context of farms, dairy, or Great Plains road trips.
  • 🐛 bug
    While the bug emojis look different across every platform, most of them resemble a cute harmless caterpillar.

