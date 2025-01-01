Beware of King Kong, you don’t want to be on that gorilla’s bad side. The gorilla emoji shows a large grey gorilla standing on four legs. The style of the gorilla emoji varies by the emoji keyboard. Gorillas are powerful primates. They are large, strong, tough, and deadly, so you don’t want to mess with them. Use this emoji when talking about a powerful gorilla, or other animals in the jungle. You can also use this emoji to describe someone or something that is as powerful and strong as a gorilla. Example: Was Brad raised by a 🦍 ? That guy is huge!

Keywords: gorilla

Codepoints: 1F98D

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )