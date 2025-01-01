The leopard emoji depicts a graceful and strong wild cat with many dark spots on its fur. The leopard is one of the fastest big cats around, reaching speeds of up to 36 miles per hour! Use this emoji when you’re chatting about your favorite non-domestic cats or discussing nature’s beauty but try not to get stuck in a foot race with one!
