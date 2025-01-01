Home

Leopard

Leopard

The leopard emoji depicts a graceful and strong wild cat with many dark spots on its fur. The leopard is one of the fastest big cats around, reaching speeds of up to 36 miles per hour! Use this emoji when you’re chatting about your favorite non-domestic cats or discussing nature’s beauty but try not to get stuck in a foot race with one!

Keywords: leopard
Codepoints: 1F406
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🐹 hamster
    This hamster emoji may look like the mouse emoji, but it’s the fluffier, more domestic pet with orange and white fur. This little hamster can be used in any situation where you’re talking about small pets or anything tiny and cute. This emoji likes to run on hamster wheels ad infinitum... and make a great first pet.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🐄 cow
    This cow emoji is shown in profile. You can use the cow emoji in the context of farms, dairy, or Great Plains road trips.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!
  • 🦇 bat
    Bats are flying nocturnal mammals. They use echolocation to navigate dark caves. Some say that vampires can turn into bats. The bat emoji may be appropriate when creating a spooky Halloween motif in your messages, or when you’re trying to summon Batman.
  • 🐇 rabbit
    The rabbit emoji, not to be confused with the rabbit face emoji, shows the full body of a rabbit in profile. Use this emoji in the spring time near Easter, or when performing a magic trick that requires pulling an animal out of a hat.
  • 🐼 panda
    Show me a single person who hates Pandas? What’s not to love about this adorable animal. The Panda bear emoji gives off a feeling of cuteness. While this Asian bear may be one of the most popular animals in China, they could actually get pretty aggressive in the wild. Panda bears live in China. Unlike other bears, Pandas are mostly vegetarians. They can eat up to 40 pounds of bamboo a day.
  • 🦗 cricket
    The cricket emoji shows the leaping, long-legged insect we all know and (maybe) love. The cricket can accompany any messaging about silence in response to something said.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🦔 hedgehog
    This spiky little creature may look cute, but watch out for their quills. Hedgehogs can be kept as pets, and are known to be very laid back, and cute of course. The well known video game character, Sonic the Hedgehog is blue, but this emoji, is depicted like a real hedgehogs, brown.
  • 🦏 rhinoceros
    Rhinoceros, or rhinos, are strong mammals with thick, tough skin and huge horns on their snouts. Rhinos can weigh up to 2200 pounds in real life, but the emojis weigh far less. They are the armored tanks of the animal kingdom.
  • 🐈‍⬛ black cat
    If you see a black cat, be careful. If it crosses your path, that’s bad luck. The black cat emoji is often seen around Halloween time or when talking about something that is unlucky. While black cats are cute animals, they are known to be a supernatural sign of danger and misfortune.
  • 🐨 koala
    The Koala is known to be Australia's sweet and friendly mascot. It’s associated with cuteness, comfort and smiles. The koala bear is also a very popular option for children’s stuffed animal toys because they are known to be very sweet. Koala bears live in Australia. They hang out in eucalyptus trees and eat the leaves all day.
  • 🐅 tiger
    The tiger emoji shows the full body of nature’s favorite striped big cat: the tiger. The tiger is known for its distinctive orange and black stripes and potentially fatal punches. Lots of people think that tigers are grrrreat.
  • 🐎 horse
    Yee-haw! That’s a really fast horse. Horses are found in almost every part of the world. Some like to hang out on the farm all day and others are trained to race on a track for the equestrian sport. Some horses are even trained for the game of polo.
  • 🐻 bear
    The bear emoji is just the face or head of a bear and looks rather cartoonish and cuddly like a teddy bear. This bear face emoji is cute, but don't be mistaken. Bears are large powerful mammals, who shouldn't be reckoned with. You should not cuddle a wild bear if you value your safety. Never get between a momma bear and her cubs.
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.

YayText