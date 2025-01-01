You may know them from hopping around your yard, but the cricket emoji can’t jump quite as high when used in a text or email. Use the cricket emoji when discussing common bugs or when referring to the phenomenon of “crickets,” which is when no one responds to something that is said or done.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.