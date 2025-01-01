Home

Cricket

You may know them from hopping around your yard, but the cricket emoji can’t jump quite as high when used in a text or email. Use the cricket emoji when discussing common bugs or when referring to the phenomenon of “crickets,” which is when no one responds to something that is said or done.

Keywords: cricket, grasshopper
Codepoints: 1F997
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🦟 mosquito
    Don’t leave the bug spray at home or you will be dinner for a swarm of mosquitoes. These flying insects love sucking out your blood. Mosquitoes often hang out in wet climates or by standing water. Be careful, they are known to carry diseases like malaria. A little bit of bug spray should do the trick.
  • 🦝 raccoon
    Also known as the “trash panda,” the raccoon is a mysterious and mischievous mammal that gets into trouble (and trash) around the North American Continent.
  • 🦥 sloth
    This…sloth…emoji…is…moving…very…slow. Take it easy and use this emoji of a sloth on a branch when you’re just looking to hang out.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🦘 kangaroo
    G’day mate! Kangaroos are known for their big bouncy feet and the pouches on their stomachs where they keep their young. Use this cute Down Under animal when chatting about strong parents in nature. Kangaroos are also excellent boxers. Jab, cross, hop.
  • 🦔 hedgehog
    This spiky little creature may look cute, but watch out for their quills. Hedgehogs can be kept as pets, and are known to be very laid back, and cute of course. The well known video game character, Sonic the Hedgehog is blue, but this emoji, is depicted like a real hedgehogs, brown.
  • 🪁 kite
    Is there a kite festival going on? Probably not. This emoji is either asking for a fun day outside or telling someone to go fly a kite!
  • 🐑 ewe
    The ewe emoji shows a profile full-body view of a female sheep. This ewe is rather fluffy and ready to be shorn. They are a source of wool. Use this emoji to say, “I love ewe!” The sheep emoji can also be used to mean a "blind follower" (ie, sheeple).
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🪳 cockroach
    The cockroach emoji is uncommon in the emoji world, and is hopefully just as uncommon in your living space. Use these when discussing unkept living conditions or what you think might be left after a nuclear apocalypse.
  • 🐾 paw prints
    Follow the trail of paw prints. Do they lead to treasure? Do they lead to a poop emoji? The paw prints emoji can be used when talking about a beloved pet, or when you're tracking animals.
  • 🐐 goat
    The goat is an animal that is mostly found in Southwest Asia or Eastern Europe. While this emoji shows the picture of a goat, this emoji is often used to describe the acronym G.O.A.T. meaning, Greatest of all time.
  • 🐎 horse
    Yee-haw! That’s a really fast horse. Horses are found in almost every part of the world. Some like to hang out on the farm all day and others are trained to race on a track for the equestrian sport. Some horses are even trained for the game of polo.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.
  • 🐼 panda
    Show me a single person who hates Pandas? What’s not to love about this adorable animal. The Panda bear emoji gives off a feeling of cuteness. While this Asian bear may be one of the most popular animals in China, they could actually get pretty aggressive in the wild. Panda bears live in China. Unlike other bears, Pandas are mostly vegetarians. They can eat up to 40 pounds of bamboo a day.

