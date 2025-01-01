You may know them from hopping around your yard, but the cricket emoji can’t jump quite as high when used in a text or email. Use the cricket emoji when discussing common bugs or when referring to the phenomenon of “crickets,” which is when no one responds to something that is said or done.

Copy

Keywords: cricket, grasshopper

Codepoints: 1F997

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )