Horse

Do you know horses can sleep both lying down and standing up? Horses are trained for the equestrian sport of racing and games like polo. Cowboys are known for riding horses around the western frontier. The horse emoji shows a horse with four legs in a galloping motion. In the past, horses were used as the primary means of transportation, but nowadays they are used for horse riding, racing, and the sport of polo. Use this emoji when talking about a horse, horse racing, a horse farm, or anything related to the horses. Example: I love horseback riding. The 🐎 are so cute.

Keywords: equestrian, horse, racehorse, racing
Codepoints: 1F40E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
