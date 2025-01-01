The carousel horse is the colorful plastic horse you see attached to a pole and heading in circles on the merry go round. Children love playing on these, adult children love them too. The carousel horse emoji shows a decorated horse attached to a pole. Use this emoji when talking about a carnival, fair, children, or something entertaining. Example: I just loved going to the fair when I was a kid. 🎠 We should go again!
