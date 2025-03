Who doesn’t love the nostalgia of roller-skating? Whether you plan to head to the rink or just want to harken back to years gone by, this roller skate emoji is for you. You can also use this one to indicate getting somewhere with the quickness.

Keywords: roller, skate

Codepoints: 1F6FC

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )