    Home »
  Emoji
    »
  Sports / Games / Activities
    »
  Diving mask
Diving mask

This emoji features a pair of snorkeling or diving goggles and a breathing tube and mouthpiece. Ideal for going snorkeling to check out a reef or local sea life, this is a perfect emoji if you are heading out on an ocean getaway or just want to be out at sea.

Keywords: diving, diving mask, scuba, snorkeling
Codepoints: 1F93F
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🎢 roller coaster
    Are you ready to scream? The roller coaster is an adrenaline junkie's dream experience. Ride at the speed of light or fast enough to feel like it. Brave souls only!
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • tent
    Gather around the campfire, but first set up the tent. If you love the outdoors, then camping is life. Make sure to have a good quality camping tent so it doesn’t rip or blow away. Don’t forget the bug spray and watch out for bears!
  • 🛼 roller skate
    Skating along in a roller-skating rink is something almost everyone remembers from childhood. Head to the rink again with this emoji.
  • 🏕️ camping
    Looks like someone is headed to the great outdoors. Camping means, sleeping under the stars, catching your own dinner, and singing songs by the campfire. Don’t forget the marshmallows.
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • 💈 barber pole
    The barber pole shows the familiar and nostalgic striped pole traditionally shown outside a barber shop. Use it when you’re subtly trying to tell someone that they could use a haircut.
  • 🚢 ship
    In the collection of boat emojis, this one is known simply as the ship. It transports cargo across the sea!
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.
  • 🪵 wood
    Building a house or chopping wood? The wood emoji is your go-to image for anything log-related.
  • 🧹 broom
    Is this a tool to clean the house or transportation for a witch? Whether you need to sweep the floor or fly around the world, the broom emoji is your go to.
  • 🌅 sunrise
    A beautiful and relaxing sunrise can be seen all over the world. Just make sure to wake up early and look to the east to catch the sun rising. The sun rising means the day is beginning. Time to wake up and make some coffee.
  • 🏪 convenience store
    Late night snacks. Midday soda refueling. Morning coffee. You can get all this and more from a local bodega or deli.
  • 🌁 foggy
    Sometimes when you get lost in the fog, you end up in a beautiful place, but you may also end up on the side of the road..so be careful when there is foggy weather. The cloud-like, dewy fog is hard to see through and may block something from the naked eye.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🪝 hook
    This golden hook emoji is not found across all platforms and devices, but its strong nautical energy makes up for that.

