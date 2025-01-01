This emoji features a pair of snorkeling or diving goggles and a breathing tube and mouthpiece. Ideal for going snorkeling to check out a reef or local sea life, this is a perfect emoji if you are heading out on an ocean getaway or just want to be out at sea.
