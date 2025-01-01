Spill something on the floor? Grab a broom and sweep it up. The broom emoji is a symbol for tidiness and cleanliness. It’s also the transportation choice for witches. The broom emoji shows a traditional wooden broom with a long stick-like handle and bristles. This emoji gives off the feeling of cleanliness. The broom emoji is often used when talking about cleaning up, maids, something or someone that is dirty and needs to be cleaned up and anything else that revolves around cleanliness. It can also be used in the context of witches and Halloween. Example: Benny, grab the 🧹and clean up your mess.

Keywords: broom, cleaning, sweeping, witch

Codepoints: 1F9F9

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )