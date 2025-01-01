Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Halloween
    4. »
  4. Broom
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Household Objects
    3. »
  3. Bathroom
    4. »
  4. Broom
YayText!

Broom

Spill something on the floor? Grab a broom and sweep it up. The broom emoji is a symbol for tidiness and cleanliness. It’s also the transportation choice for witches. The broom emoji shows a traditional wooden broom with a long stick-like handle and bristles. This emoji gives off the feeling of cleanliness. The broom emoji is often used when talking about cleaning up, maids, something or someone that is dirty and needs to be cleaned up and anything else that revolves around cleanliness. It can also be used in the context of witches and Halloween. Example: Benny, grab the 🧹and clean up your mess.

Keywords: broom, cleaning, sweeping, witch
Codepoints: 1F9F9
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🪥 toothbrush
    Brush your teeth before you go to bed or you may get cavities! The toothbrush emoji symbolizes oral health. If you don’t keep up with brushing and flossing your teeth, you may have to go to the dentist for an unexpected visit
  • 🛋️ couch and lamp
    Are you a couch potato? Or are you just trying to relax and read a book? The couch and lamp emoji is perfect to describe whatever activities would take place in your home or living room.
  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🧻 roll of paper
    This roll of paper emoji refers to a roll of toilet paper, also called toilet tissue. Use this emoji when talking about sensitive bathroom matters.
  • 🚽 toilet
    Make sure to flush the toilet after using the bathroom or it’s going to stink. Don’t forget to put the seat down, flush the toilet paper and wash your hands too. The toilet emoji is used when talking about a traditional toilet, or going to the bathroom to urinate and poop.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🤿 diving mask
    There is nothing in the world like going snorkeling and seeing all of the amazing gifts the sea has to offer. If you are yearning for such a trip, use this emoji of a mask and breathing tube to show it.
  • 🪣 bucket
    The bucket emoji is incredibly useful for carrying substances, including mop water, crawdads, and sand en route to become a sand castle.
  • 🪔 diya lamp
    This bowl is a Diya lamp. With a round body full of oil and a slight indentation for a candle wick, this style lamp originated in India.
  • 🧦 socks
    Socks soak up the sweat on your feet so they may start to stink after a while. Socks also help to prevent blisters and can keep your feet warm when it’s cold out. Use the socks emoji when you need to talk about something stinky or some fuzzy protection for your feet.
  • 🛁 bathtub
    Sit back and relax in a long hot bubble bath. The bathtub is a place to get clean, soak and unwind. It can also be a very romantic place for partners to get some alone time.
  • 🗑️ wastebasket
    This is a mesh wire wastebasket. You might also know it as a trash can, rubbish bin, or garbage container.
  • 🧯 fire extinguisher
    Things are getting too hot in here, better pull out the fire extinguisher to put out those flames.
  • 🧼 soap
    Rub a dub dub, this soap emoji’s in the tub! The soap emoji comes in either turquoise or pink, and is shown with or without bubbles. No worries, though, they all clean the same.
  • 🦇 bat
    Bats are flying nocturnal mammals. They use echolocation to navigate dark caves. Some say that vampires can turn into bats. The bat emoji may be appropriate when creating a spooky Halloween motif in your messages, or when you’re trying to summon Batman.
  • 🧽 sponge
    Get scubbing! The sponge emoji is shown as a yellow squishy sponge, or sometimes green. It can be used to show that something is dirty and you need a big sponge to clean it, or that you yourself are dirty and need a big sponge to clean yourself.
  • 🎟️ admission tickets
    Headed to the movies or a show? You’ll need a ticket to get in. The admission tickets emoji is often used when talking about a ticketed event like a movie, fair, or carnival where you’ll need to purchase a ticket to enter. This emoji could also be used to describe a raffle ticket.
  • ⚰️ coffin
    The coffin emoji is as spooky as it is gets when it comes to emojis. Use this carcass carrier in the context of Halloween or vampires.
  • ⚱️ funeral urn
    This earthenware or metal container is a ceremonial funeral urn, used to store the cremation ashes of a deceased loved one.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText