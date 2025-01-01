A tisket, a tasket, do you have the pic-nic basket? The basket emoji shows a round woven basket with two handles and something inside of it. The color and style of the basket varies based on the emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about a pic-nic, barbecue or a gift basket. You could also use this emoji when talking about a laundry basket, or any other basket you would use to hold items. Example: Carl and Lisa are bringing the 🧺 for the picnic tomorrow.
