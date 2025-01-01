Home

Clutch bag

Grab your clutch, it’s girls night! A clutch is a small handbag that is used to carry personal belongings. The clutch emoji shows a small clutch style bag. The color of the bag varies based on the emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about women’s handbags, designer fashion, style, wardrobe, dinner, and events. You can also use this emoji when talking about a stylish person. Example: I need to get a new 👝 to go with this outfit for dinner tonight.

Keywords: bag, clothing, clutch bag, pouch
Codepoints: 1F45D
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 👜 handbag
    Leaving the house? Don’t forget your handbag. A handbag is used to hold a wallet, keys, and other personal items that you may need during the day. A handbag itself can be inexpensive, or very expensive if it's made by a famous Italian designer.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 👛 purse
    Never open a purse without permission. There could be some value items inside like money, coins, makeup, jewelry, and other belongings. The purse is also a major fashion statement and the emoji can be a symbol for fashion or style.
  • 🛍️ shopping bags
    It’s time to shop until you drop! Hit the mall, grab your wallet and spend some money! Don’t forget about the sales rack. You might buy a whole new wardrobe.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 👔 necktie
    Show your coworkers how professional you are with the necktie emoji. This traditional necktie is sure to impress even the most stubborn of bosses.
  • 🛒 shopping cart
    The shopping cart emoji shows a grocery shopping cart made of silver metal- hopefully none of the wheels are squeaky!
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 👙 bikini
    A teeny tiny bikini is a popular choice for women who want to let it all hang out on the beach. The bikini emoji is often used when talking about vacations, beaches, pools, tanning, swimming, or a fit bikini body.
  • 👡 woman’s sandal
    Sun’s out? Sandals out! Sandals are a stylish footwear option to let the feet breathe while still looking fashionable at the beach or on vacation. This shoe is best worn during the springtime, summertime, or whenever there is warm weather.
  • 🩱 one-piece swimsuit
    If you are headed out for a swim, you’ll be grabbing a swimsuit. A one-piece swimsuit is a great option for women who want a little extra support and coverage. Wear it to the pool, the beach, or anywhere else where you can dive in a splash around in the water.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 🧦 socks
    Socks soak up the sweat on your feet so they may start to stink after a while. Socks also help to prevent blisters and can keep your feet warm when it’s cold out. Use the socks emoji when you need to talk about something stinky or some fuzzy protection for your feet.
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 🧷 safety pin
    The safety pin emoji shows a metal pin similar in shape and size to the paperclip emoji, but is instead often used to keep clothing together. Use this emoji when you’re just barely holding it together.
  • 🧣 scarf
    As it is the perfect fall and winter accessory, send a scarf emoji when it starts to get a little chilly and you want to bundle up and stay warm.

