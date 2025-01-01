Grab your clutch, it’s girls night! A clutch is a small handbag that is used to carry personal belongings. The clutch emoji shows a small clutch style bag. The color of the bag varies based on the emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about women’s handbags, designer fashion, style, wardrobe, dinner, and events. You can also use this emoji when talking about a stylish person. Example: I need to get a new 👝 to go with this outfit for dinner tonight.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.