Grab your clutch, it’s girls night! A clutch is a small handbag that is used to carry personal belongings. The clutch emoji shows a small clutch style bag. The color of the bag varies based on the emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about women’s handbags, designer fashion, style, wardrobe, dinner, and events. You can also use this emoji when talking about a stylish person. Example: I need to get a new 👝 to go with this outfit for dinner tonight.

Keywords: bag, clothing, clutch bag, pouch

Codepoints: 1F45D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )