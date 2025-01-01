On your mark, get set, shop! If the sale sign is up the shopping bags will be full. The shopping bag emoji is perfect for someone who likes to buy new things. The shopping bags emoji shows two box shaped shopping bags with round handles. The color of the bags vary based on the emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about shopping, buying new items like clothes and shoes, shopping sprees, and sales. Example: This weekend we’re going shopping! 🛍

Codepoints: 1F6CD FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )