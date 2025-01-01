What time is it?The mantelpiece clock emoji shows a round antique-style clock with numbers, and hands of the clock. The mantlepiece was first used in the 1700s and was a statement piece for many families that had a bit of wealth. Today, mantelpiece clocks are designed as decorative pieces for home shelves, fireplaces, or tables. Use this emoji when talking about time, something antique or old fashioned styles. Example: Hurry up, we are running out of time🕰

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )