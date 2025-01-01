Home

Mantelpiece clock

What time is it?The mantelpiece clock emoji shows a round antique-style clock with numbers, and hands of the clock. The mantlepiece was first used in the 1700s and was a statement piece for many families that had a bit of wealth. Today, mantelpiece clocks are designed as decorative pieces for home shelves, fireplaces, or tables. Use this emoji when talking about time, something antique or old fashioned styles. Example: Hurry up, we are running out of time🕰

Codepoints: 1F570 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🖼️ framed picture
    This framed picture shows a lovely landscape scene. Hang it in your home or office! Or keep it in your emoji keyboard!
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🪑 chair
    Take a break, sit down in the chair and rest your feet. The chair emoji is often used when talking about home furniture or sitting down. Use this emoji when you need a new chair, or when you need to take a seat.
  • 🛒 shopping cart
    The shopping cart emoji shows a grocery shopping cart made of silver metal- hopefully none of the wheels are squeaky!
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • 🏫 school
    Time to get to class! This emoji depicts school building, with a clock on the front, reminding you not to be late.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 🎟️ admission tickets
    Headed to the movies or a show? You’ll need a ticket to get in. The admission tickets emoji is often used when talking about a ticketed event like a movie, fair, or carnival where you’ll need to purchase a ticket to enter. This emoji could also be used to describe a raffle ticket.
  • alarm clock
    The alarm clock emoji is often dreaded, as it brings with it a connotation of ending sleep and beginning a workday. Send this to your tardy friends.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🧻 roll of paper
    This roll of paper emoji refers to a roll of toilet paper, also called toilet tissue. Use this emoji when talking about sensitive bathroom matters.
  • clocks 🕛 🕧 🕐 🕜 🕑 🕝 🕒 🕞 🕓 🕟 🕔 🕠 🕕 🕡 🕖 🕢 🕗 🕣 🕘 🕤 🕙 🕥 🕚 🕦
    Whether you need an emoji that says "I'll meet you under the bleachers at 4:30", "Doctor's appointment at 8:00", or "I'll be home before 7:00", there's a clock emoji for you. The clock emojis represent every time on the clockface, in half hour increments, from noon to midnight. What time is it? Emoji time!
  • 🛍️ shopping bags
    It’s time to shop until you drop! Hit the mall, grab your wallet and spend some money! Don’t forget about the sales rack. You might buy a whole new wardrobe.
  • watch
    The watch emoji depicts a simple looking wristwatch with an analog face as opposed to a digital. Use this emoji when someone asks you what time it is and you’d like to inform them that it is “Time to get a watch!”
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 📼 videocassette
    Take it back to the old school VCR days. The videocassette emoji might bring back memories of home videos, blockbuster rentals, and rewinding video tapes. Just don’t mess up the film inside the tape or you won't be watching any movies.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 👝 clutch bag
    Headed out on a date or a night on the town? A clutch bag is often used by women to hold their personal items when heading out to dinner, a date or an event. It’s smaller than a purse or handbag so it can only hold a small amount of items.
  • 🛁 bathtub
    Sit back and relax in a long hot bubble bath. The bathtub is a place to get clean, soak and unwind. It can also be a very romantic place for partners to get some alone time.

