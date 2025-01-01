Long day? Take a seat and rest your feet. The chair emoji shows a wooden chair with four legs. The style of the chair varies by the emoji keyboard. The chair emoji is often used when talking about home furniture or sitting down. This emoji could be used when talking about resting your feet. Use this emoji when you need a new chair, or when you need to take a seat. Example: Jon needs a 🪑 for the presentation. It’s 2 hours long.

Keywords: chair, seat, sit

Codepoints: 1FA91

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )