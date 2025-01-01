Home

Chair

Long day? Take a seat and rest your feet. The chair emoji shows a wooden chair with four legs. The style of the chair varies by the emoji keyboard. The chair emoji is often used when talking about home furniture or sitting down. This emoji could be used when talking about resting your feet. Use this emoji when you need a new chair, or when you need to take a seat. Example: Jon needs a 🪑 for the presentation. It’s 2 hours long.

Keywords: chair, seat, sit
Codepoints: 1FA91
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 💺 seat
    The seat emoji is a blue upholstered chair that looks similar to an airline, train, or long-haul bus seat. Use this emoji when talking about your uncomfortable coach accommodations.
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • 🪟 window
    Despite how common windows are in real life, the window emoji is only found on a few platforms and devices. Use this one when giving someone a little window into your soul for a moment.
  • 🕰️ mantelpiece clock
    A timely piece of antique like furniture, the mantelpiece clock is a clock designed for home shelves or tables. It’s a fancy clock that you might find in a library or home office.
  • 🛥️ motor boat
    The motor boat emoji shows a recreational boating vehicle powered by a motor and often seen in harbors, reservoirs, and small lakes.
  • 🧽 sponge
    Get scubbing! The sponge emoji is shown as a yellow squishy sponge, or sometimes green. It can be used to show that something is dirty and you need a big sponge to clean it, or that you yourself are dirty and need a big sponge to clean yourself.
  • 🚢 ship
    In the collection of boat emojis, this one is known simply as the ship. It transports cargo across the sea!
  • 🏘️ houses
    The Houses emoji features an image of either two or three nude-colored houses grouped closely together, depending on the platform.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🚘 oncoming automobile
    The Oncoming Automobile emoji features a car’s front view, headlights shining, coming straight at the viewer.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🪞 mirror
    Is that my reflection? Wow! The mirror on the wall might not have said you're the prettiest one of them all, but at least you have great hair. This decorative mirror can brighten up your beauty routine and your messages.
  • 🚇 metro
    The metro emoji is the urbanist’s best friend! This emoji shows a form of public transportation that runs on a track underground, shown by the dark background.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • ☄️ comet
    Is that a shooting star or a flaming comet in the sky? Watch out, if the comet crashes to earth it will create a huge crater. Use the comet emoji when talking about outer space and space comets.
  • anchor
    Looking for a way to anchor a conversation? Try the anchor emoji, which is a nice heavy way to keep a boat from floating away or to keep a group chat stationed at one topic. Evokes a popeye the sailorman tattoo vibe.
  • 🚽 toilet
    Make sure to flush the toilet after using the bathroom or it’s going to stink. Don’t forget to put the seat down, flush the toilet paper and wash your hands too. The toilet emoji is used when talking about a traditional toilet, or going to the bathroom to urinate and poop.
  • 🛖 hut
    While not the most common emoji, the hut emoji is a great addition to any conversation about ancient housing, primitive dwellings, tiki huts, or about island abodes.
  • watch
    The watch emoji depicts a simple looking wristwatch with an analog face as opposed to a digital. Use this emoji when someone asks you what time it is and you’d like to inform them that it is “Time to get a watch!”
  • 🛳️ passenger ship
    Not to confused with the freight ship or ferry, the passenger ship is a cruise-liner meant to carry tourists across the ocean.

