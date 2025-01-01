Home

Emoji

Sponge

The sponge emoji depicts large dish (or car) sponge. It can be used to depict that you need to wash something, like your car. Or that you are so dirty you need to wash yourself with a big sponge. Most platforms depict the sponge as yellow with holes in it, and some show a green sponge. Either way, you’re getting clean! A sponge can also be used to represent the mind of child, a quick learner, or someone who can "soak up" information.

Keywords: absorbing, cleaning, porous, sponge
Codepoints: 1F9FD
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🪞 mirror
    Is that my reflection? Wow! The mirror on the wall might not have said you're the prettiest one of them all, but at least you have great hair. This decorative mirror can brighten up your beauty routine and your messages.
  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🚽 toilet
    Make sure to flush the toilet after using the bathroom or it’s going to stink. Don’t forget to put the seat down, flush the toilet paper and wash your hands too. The toilet emoji is used when talking about a traditional toilet, or going to the bathroom to urinate and poop.
  • 🪑 chair
    Take a break, sit down in the chair and rest your feet. The chair emoji is often used when talking about home furniture or sitting down. Use this emoji when you need a new chair, or when you need to take a seat.
  • 🪟 window
    Despite how common windows are in real life, the window emoji is only found on a few platforms and devices. Use this one when giving someone a little window into your soul for a moment.
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 👘 kimono
    This emoji portrays a faucet running water into a drinking glass with a slash through it, which indicates non-potable water. This emoji is used to describe water that is not safe for drinking but can be used for other tasks.
  • 🪥 toothbrush
    Brush your teeth before you go to bed or you may get cavities! The toothbrush emoji symbolizes oral health. If you don’t keep up with brushing and flossing your teeth, you may have to go to the dentist for an unexpected visit
  • 🧯 fire extinguisher
    Things are getting too hot in here, better pull out the fire extinguisher to put out those flames.
  • 🏘️ houses
    The Houses emoji features an image of either two or three nude-colored houses grouped closely together, depending on the platform.
  • 🏚️ derelict house
    The derelict house emoji shows an abandoned or severely neglected home, with boarded doors and windows. Or, as the real estate agents like to say "this house could use a little TLC".
  • 🪒 razor
    The razor emoji depicts a double-bladed old-fashioned razor on most platforms in various colors. Some platforms show a straight shave razor with a brown or black handle.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • 🌦️ sun behind rain cloud
    The Sun Behind Rain Cloud emoji features a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy grey cloud with blue raindrops falling from it.
  • 🛋️ couch and lamp
    Are you a couch potato? Or are you just trying to relax and read a book? The couch and lamp emoji is perfect to describe whatever activities would take place in your home or living room.
  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 🏡 house with garden
    Similar to the house emoji, the house with garden emoji simply adds the element of greenery to the otherwise plain home.
  • 💺 seat
    The seat emoji is a blue upholstered chair that looks similar to an airline, train, or long-haul bus seat. Use this emoji when talking about your uncomfortable coach accommodations.
  • 🛁 bathtub
    Sit back and relax in a long hot bubble bath. The bathtub is a place to get clean, soak and unwind. It can also be a very romantic place for partners to get some alone time.

