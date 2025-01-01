Derelict is defined as in very poor or unfixable condition, due to misuse and neglect. The derelict house emoji portrays that description very well, as the house in question is in shambles. This emoji can mean that your house is in disarray or in need of a renovation. You can also send it to someone who you think is beyond help, as derelict can describe a person who, just like the house emoji, is in very poor shape.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F3DA FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )