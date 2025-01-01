This memo emoji represents little notepaper memos that are used among academics, homeowners, businesspeople, and anyone who needs to write things down to remember them! The memo emoji shows a piece of paper with a pencil jotting down notes. Used for grocery lists, speeches, daily thoughts, or creative ideas, memos are a useful tool for everyone!
