The closed mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a closed mailbox and a little red flag lowered at the side. This indicates that there may or may not be a letter or two in the mailbox, ready to delight whomever picks up the mail!

Copy

Keywords: closed, closed mailbox with lowered flag, lowered, mail, mailbox, postbox

Codepoints: 1F4EA

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )