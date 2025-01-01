The pen emoji is a permanent ink writing utensil used only when the scribe is very sure of their writing. It’s not wise to use this utensil for math, tentative dates, or crossword clues you’re not confident in. The pen can be sent to someone when asking for their official signature on a document.
