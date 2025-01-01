Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Reading / Writing
    3. »
  3. Paintbrush
YayText!

Paintbrush

This emoji is almost self-explanatory! It is best used to portray your artistic skills or to let someone know that you are an aspiring (or experienced) artist. It can be used in conjunction with other art supply emojis, such as crayons, pencils or an artist palette.

Codepoints: 1F58C FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🇦🇹 flag: Austria
    The flag of Austria emoji consists of three horizontal strips. The top and bottom stripes are red, the middle strip is white.
  • 🧑‍🎨 artist / painter
    Creativity can fill a blank canvass. A true artist may be a little different or weird, but is always inspired by the world around them or a muse. All they need is a paint brush, an easel, and maybe a french beret. Look out Picasso, that museum may have a new addition soon.
  • 🇲🇨 flag: Monaco
    Monaco's flag emoji is made up of two horizontal stripes of equal width. The top stripe is red while the bottom is white.
  • 🪜 ladder
    If you are climbing the corporate ladder, trying to change a lightbulb, or maybe are quite literally on a ladder, send this one out to your friends.
  • 🖊️ pen
    The pen emoji is a permanent ink writing utensil, and can be used in the context of signatures, dates that have been committed to, or very serious crossword puzzlers.
  • 🇴🇲 flag: Oman
    The Oman flag emoji shows 3 horizontal stripes with white on the top, red in the middle, and green on the bottom. There is a red vertical stripe on the far-left side with a white emblem containing 2 swords in the top left corner.
  • ✍️ writing hand
    The writing hand emoji is of one hand taking pen to paper. Maybe you should use it when you finally get around to starting that novel, huh? (Hint, hint)
  • 🇵🇱 flag: Poland
    The flag of Poland emoji displays 2 horizontal stripes with white for the top stripe and red for the bottom stripe.
  • 🇪🇪 flag: Estonia
    The flag of Estonia emoji is made up of three horizontal stripes of equal widths. From top to bottom, they are blue, black, and white.
  • 🇵🇸 flag: Palestinian Territories
    The Palestinian flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with black on top, white in the middle, and green on the bottom. On the far left side sits a red triangle which connects all of the stripes.
  • 🇨🇲 flag: Cameroon
    The flag of Cameroon emoji depicts three vertical stripes of green, red, and yellow. There is a gold star in the middle of the red stripe.
  • 🧠 brain
    The brain emoji features a pink and red colored human brain. The degree of detail depends on the platform and service provider.
  • 🇸🇩 flag: Sudan
    The Sudan flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with red on top, white in the middle, and black on the bottom. On the left side sits a green triangle connecting all 3 stripes.
  • 🔗 link
    Let’s link up later and hang out! The link emoji shows two links of a chain. It can be used to talk about a chain, a social connection, a romantic pair, or even professional networking connections. This emoji could also be used to talk about a web link.
  • 🔏 locked with pen
    The locked with pen emoji is comprised of both a locked metal padlock and a pen. It can be used to refer to security in general or passwords.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🇯🇴 flag: Jordan
          The flag of Jordan emoji shows 3 equal stripes with black on top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom. On the left side displays a red triangle connecting the stripes with a white 7 point star centered in the middle.
        • ↙️ down-left arrow
          The down-left arrow points to the lower left corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
        • ↘️ down-right arrow
          The down-right arrow points to the lower right corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
        • 🇵🇷 flag: Puerto Rico
          The flag of Puerto Rico emoji shows red and white alternating horizontal stripes starting and ending with red. There is a blue triangle connecting all of the stripes with a white star in the middle of the triangle.

        We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



        YayText