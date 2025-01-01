This emoji is almost self-explanatory! It is best used to portray your artistic skills or to let someone know that you are an aspiring (or experienced) artist. It can be used in conjunction with other art supply emojis, such as crayons, pencils or an artist palette.

Codepoints: 1F58C FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )