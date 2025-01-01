Artists are some of the most creative people in the world. They have an artistic eye to see what ordinary people can’t. The artist emoji shows a person wearing a french beret, holding a paintbrush, and a painter's palette in their hands. The artist emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and different genders. An artist is a person who loves to create unique art through paint, oils, watercolors, pencils, textiles, and other objects. Use this emoji when talking about an artist, a painting, something artistic, an art museum, creativity, weath, or even something French (because of the beret) Example: Joey thinks he’s a modern day Picasso 👨‍🎨 but he’s just drawing stick figures.

Copy

Keywords: artist, palette

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F3A8

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )