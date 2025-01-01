Home

Artist / Painter

Artists are some of the most creative people in the world. They have an artistic eye to see what ordinary people can’t. The artist emoji shows a person wearing a french beret, holding a paintbrush, and a painter's palette in their hands. The artist emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and different genders. An artist is a person who loves to create unique art through paint, oils, watercolors, pencils, textiles, and other objects. Use this emoji when talking about an artist, a painting, something artistic, an art museum, creativity, weath, or even something French (because of the beret) Example: Joey thinks he’s a modern day Picasso 👨‍🎨 but he’s just drawing stick figures.

Keywords: artist, palette
Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F3A8
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
Related emoji

  • 🖌️ paintbrush
    The paintbrush emoji consists of a long handle with a flowy, artistic-looking brush tip, often illustrated with paint or ink right at the apex.
  • 🎨 artist palette
    Add a pop of color and an artistic milieu to your texts with the artist palette emoji. The artist palette emoji shows an array of different paints on a wooden palette, so the perfect color is within reach of your paint brush.
  • 🔗 link
    Let’s link up later and hang out! The link emoji shows two links of a chain. It can be used to talk about a chain, a social connection, a romantic pair, or even professional networking connections. This emoji could also be used to talk about a web link.
  • 🛀 person taking bath
    Rub a dub dub, person taking bath emoji in the tub! This emoji depicts an individual soaking in a clawfoot bathtub bubble bath, and comes in multiple genders and skin tones.
  • 💅 nail polish
    Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
  • 🤺 person fencing
    Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • ✍️ writing hand
          The writing hand emoji is of one hand taking pen to paper. Maybe you should use it when you finally get around to starting that novel, huh? (Hint, hint)
        • 🏊 swimmer
          Swimming is a beloved pastime of many. Whether you are an avid summer swimmer or an all year-round swimmer, you can show your style with this emoji.
        • 🇸🇩 flag: Sudan
          The Sudan flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with red on top, white in the middle, and black on the bottom. On the left side sits a green triangle connecting all 3 stripes.
        • 🇴🇲 flag: Oman
          The Oman flag emoji shows 3 horizontal stripes with white on the top, red in the middle, and green on the bottom. There is a red vertical stripe on the far-left side with a white emblem containing 2 swords in the top left corner.
        • 📜 scroll
          Here ye, Here ye, the proclamation has been signed into law! The scroll emoji shows a type of document that was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents. You can use this emoji to represent really old important documents like the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which were both signed with a quill pen.
        • 🧤 gloves
          Always stay protected and warm with a pair of cozy gloves. The gloves emoji can represent a variety of gloves such as cleaning gloves, gardening gloves, or cold weather gloves for the winter months. Keep your hands warm, dry, and clean with a pair of gloves.
        • 🩰 ballet shoes
          These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.
        • 🇵🇱 flag: Poland
          The flag of Poland emoji displays 2 horizontal stripes with white for the top stripe and red for the bottom stripe.
        • 👙 bikini
          A teeny tiny bikini is a popular choice for women who want to let it all hang out on the beach. The bikini emoji is often used when talking about vacations, beaches, pools, tanning, swimming, or a fit bikini body.
        • 🇨🇷 flag: Costa Rica
          The Costa Rican flag emoji is made up of five horizontal red, white, and blue stripes. The thick red one in the middle is flanked by two white stripes, followed by two blue stripes on the top and bottom.
        • 🏄 surfer
          Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
        • 🤹 person juggling
          Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
        • 🔑 key
          Do you hold the key to the lock? Without the key we can’t get in. The key can be the symbol of an actual key or a metamorphic key, used to unlock information about something, someone, or yourself.

        YayText