The artist palette emoji is not only a great way to add a little more color and creativity to your texts, it also conveys an artistic intent in anything you use it with. While the artist palette emoji shows a palette of paints, you can use this emoji with any medium of art.

Keywords: art, artist palette, museum, painting, palette

Codepoints: 1F3A8

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )