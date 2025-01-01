Home

YayText!

Artist palette

The artist palette emoji is not only a great way to add a little more color and creativity to your texts, it also conveys an artistic intent in anything you use it with. While the artist palette emoji shows a palette of paints, you can use this emoji with any medium of art.

Keywords: art, artist palette, museum, painting, palette
Codepoints: 1F3A8
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • ⛷️ skier
    It’s time to hit the slopes with the skier emoji, which shows a person headed downhill on two skis. This winter sport emoji can be best used in conversations about the Olympics or when discussing cozy ski trips.
  • 🪀 yo-yo
    The Yo-Yo emoji features a toy on a string. Color and design range between providers but the overall image of a plastic, colored yo-yo on a string is present.
  • 🛷 sled
    The Sled emoji is shown as a traditional, wooden plank, screwed atop a contraption that looks like skis are attached to the underside of the toboggan.
  • 🤾 person playing handball
    This handball player looks ready for the Olympics. 🤾🏽‍♀️And no, that’s not Sporty Spice; it’s a match winning goal! ‍‍‍‍ 🤾🏿 He’s ready to ball anytime, anywhere.
  • 🎖️ military medal
    The Military Medal emoji features a gold medal in varying shapes attached to a multicolored ribbon, which is often awarded to soldiers and war veterans.
  • 🖌️ paintbrush
    The paintbrush emoji consists of a long handle with a flowy, artistic-looking brush tip, often illustrated with paint or ink right at the apex.
  • 👍 thumbs up
    Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🧠 brain
    The brain emoji features a pink and red colored human brain. The degree of detail depends on the platform and service provider.
  • 🧑‍🎨 artist / painter
    Creativity can fill a blank canvass. A true artist may be a little different or weird, but is always inspired by the world around them or a muse. All they need is a paint brush, an easel, and maybe a french beret. Look out Picasso, that museum may have a new addition soon.
  • 💅 nail polish
    Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • soccer ball
    Usually things aren’t just black and white—unless it’s this soccer ball emoji! Simple and to the point this emoji is for soccer and sports players.
  • 🏟️ stadium
    Football? Baseball? Rugby? Tennis? Get ready for your favorite sport with the stadium emoji!
  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🇵🇱 flag: Poland
    The flag of Poland emoji displays 2 horizontal stripes with white for the top stripe and red for the bottom stripe.
  • 🏆 trophy
    Winner, winner chicken dinner! The trophy emoji depicts a gold trophy with a brown or black base. It can be used to show that you won something, or that what someone is talking about is a total winner.
  • 👪 family
    Families come in all different shapes, sizes, and genders. The family emoji covers a wide range of family options including gay and lesbian parents. Use this emoji when talking about a happy family, or a dysfunctional one.

