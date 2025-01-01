Is your family a happy one or a little dysfunctional? Do you have a mom and a dad? Two dads? Two moms? The family emoji has you covered. The family emoji shows two parents and a child or multiple children. There are different gender options for parents and children. This emoji is used to describe all things family, including family gatherings, holidays, and game nights. This can also be used to talk about someone’s family. Example: “Don’t forget! Jan, Mike and the kids are coming over this weekend. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Copy

Keywords: family

Codepoints: 1F46A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )