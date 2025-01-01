If a baby is crying they just might be hungry. Newborn babies get their nutrients by drinking milk from their mother’s breast or a powdered milk formula. The person feeding a baby emoji shows a woman or man holding and feeding a baby with a bottle. This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and different genders. Use this emoji to describe a newborn baby, parts of parenthood, new moms, and childcare. This emoji also comes in handy when you are talking about something related to feeding a baby, baby sitting, a caring mother, father, or other family member. Example: John is a very caring father, but I wish he would let me hold the baby more!

Copy

Keywords: baby, feeding, nursing, person

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F37C

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )