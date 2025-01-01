Home

Person feeding baby

If a baby is crying they just might be hungry. Newborn babies get their nutrients by drinking milk from their mother’s breast or a powdered milk formula. The person feeding a baby emoji shows a woman or man holding and feeding a baby with a bottle. This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and different genders. Use this emoji to describe a newborn baby, parts of parenthood, new moms, and childcare. This emoji also comes in handy when you are talking about something related to feeding a baby, baby sitting, a caring mother, father, or other family member. Example: John is a very caring father, but I wish he would let me hold the baby more!

Keywords: baby, feeding, nursing, person
Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F37C
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🤱 breast-feeding
    Power to the nipple! A mother’s milk is the first meal for many babies. Breast milk is known to have extremely beneficial nutrients for a new born baby, but breastfeeding can also make the mom’s breast very sensitive if the milk is not pumped out or consumed by the baby immediately.
  • 🤰 pregnant woman
    Baby on the way! If the baby bump is moving, the pregnant mommy is glowing. She may have swollen feet, and the biggest cravings, but she’s eating for two. Now here’s the question. Are you expecting a girl or boy?
  • 🧞 genie
    “I’m a genie in a bottle!” This blue spirit can grant you three wishes and make all of your dreams come true.
  • 👨 man
    Is it really a man’s world? The man emoji represents men of all different shapes and sizes. This emoji could be used to talk about someone’s boyfriend, husband, son, brother, uncle, male-coworker, or male-friend. This emoji is also used when talking about something that specifically has to do with men.
  • 👼 baby angel
    A young angelic soul. The baby angel represents all things pure, holy, and sweet. This emoji is often associated with a cherub or cupid.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🐤 baby chick
    Tweet Tweet, the baby chicks hatched and they are hungry. The baby chick emoji is commonly used when talking about birds, chickens, farm animals, baby chicks, springtime and Easter. It’s also sometimes used to refer to the social media app Twitter. Baby chicks are cute and fuzzy. Their mamas teach them the ways of the farm.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 👦 boy
    This boy emoji is a little kid with short hair.
  • 🍷 wine glass
    Let’s wine and dine! Do you prefer Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot grigio, or Zinfandel? Wine is an alcoholic adult beverage that people drink with a meal or by itself. One or two glasses can be relaxing, 5 or 6 glasses will leave you very drunk. Get it fresh from the vineyard, or head to the bar.
  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 🧖 person in steamy room
    Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
  • 🐣 hatching chick
    The hatching chick emoji shows a little baby chicken freshly hatched from an eggshell. So fresh, in fact, that it is still sitting in half of the egg!
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
  • 👩 woman
    The future is female. The woman emoji is used when talking about women or something that has to do with women. The woman emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend.
  • 🍼 baby bottle
    A baby bottle is shown as white or gray bottle filled with a white liquid, most likely milk. The nipple is yellow with a blue lid. This emojis is good for when your friend is whining.
  • 🛀 person taking bath
    Rub a dub dub, person taking bath emoji in the tub! This emoji depicts an individual soaking in a clawfoot bathtub bubble bath, and comes in multiple genders and skin tones.
  • 🧑‍🍳 cook
    This emoji portrays a young chef holding a spoon, cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Mmmm. Smells good.

