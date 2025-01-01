Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. Ages / Expressions
    4. »
  4. Pregnant woman
YayText!

Pregnant woman

Mommy in training! When the belly keeps growing and starts to move, there is a baby in it. Some people see pregnancy as the calm before the storm. It's beautiful and painful. The pregnant woman emoji shows a smiling woman with her hands holding her round belly. This emoji comes in different skin tones. Use this emoji when talking about pregnancy, family, parenthood, babies, or birth. This emoji is also used in a playful tone when talking about a “food baby” meaning that you’ve eaten so much that you feel pregnant. Example: OMG, my wife is pregnant🤰, I will be a father soon.

Keywords: pregnant, woman
Codepoints: 1F930
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🍼 person feeding baby
    Trying to stop screaming babies? Feed them. Babies love breast milk from their mothers or milk created from a powdered formula. Babies can drink both from a bottle when they are hungry. Nannies, siblings, family members and friends can all help bottle feed a baby.
  • 👧 girl
    This smiling girl has some cute pigtails! She represents a small female child.
  • 🤱 breast-feeding
    Power to the nipple! A mother’s milk is the first meal for many babies. Breast milk is known to have extremely beneficial nutrients for a new born baby, but breastfeeding can also make the mom’s breast very sensitive if the milk is not pumped out or consumed by the baby immediately.
  • 👼 baby angel
    A young angelic soul. The baby angel represents all things pure, holy, and sweet. This emoji is often associated with a cherub or cupid.
  • 👦 boy
    This boy emoji is a little kid with short hair.
  • 👩 woman
    The future is female. The woman emoji is used when talking about women or something that has to do with women. The woman emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend.
  • 👯 people with bunny ears
    Best friends forever! Let’s go do something together. The people with bunny ears is the ultimate expression of friendship, unity, partnership and joining together. The bunny ears and costumes give off a playful and friendly tone.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • 🧅 onion
    Similar to their stinky cousin garlic, onions are commonly used to add flavor to foods. But beware of the stinky breath effect. The onion emoji can also be used as a symbol of something that makes you cry.
  • 🐤 baby chick
    Tweet Tweet, the baby chicks hatched and they are hungry. The baby chick emoji is commonly used when talking about birds, chickens, farm animals, baby chicks, springtime and Easter. It’s also sometimes used to refer to the social media app Twitter. Baby chicks are cute and fuzzy. Their mamas teach them the ways of the farm.
  • 💆 person getting massage
    Take a deep breath in and breathe out slowly. This is a relaxing emoji meant to signify a stress free feeling while getting a massage.
  • 👨 man
    Is it really a man’s world? The man emoji represents men of all different shapes and sizes. This emoji could be used to talk about someone’s boyfriend, husband, son, brother, uncle, male-coworker, or male-friend. This emoji is also used when talking about something that specifically has to do with men.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 🧄 garlic
    Garlic is a popular vegetable used to spice up and add flavor to food. The only downside is that it can leave behind some seriously stinky breath!
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 👃 nose
    The nose knows, doesn’t it? Something smell fishy? Something smell yummy? Or does something just plain smell?
  • 🧖 person in steamy room
    Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 🙂 slightly smiling face
    Hello! How are you? The slightly smiling face is a great choice when you want to send a friendly tone through a message. It’s a polite gesture. The neighborly smile. The water cooler smile.
  • 😊 smiling face with smiling eyes
    This emoji is much different than a plain smiling face, the addition of the smiling eyes and blushing cheeks gives off a flattered, smitten, or appreciative feel. In other words, "I like you because you are nice to me"

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText