Mommy in training! When the belly keeps growing and starts to move, there is a baby in it. Some people see pregnancy as the calm before the storm. It's beautiful and painful. The pregnant woman emoji shows a smiling woman with her hands holding her round belly. This emoji comes in different skin tones. Use this emoji when talking about pregnancy, family, parenthood, babies, or birth. This emoji is also used in a playful tone when talking about a “food baby” meaning that you’ve eaten so much that you feel pregnant. Example: OMG, my wife is pregnant🤰, I will be a father soon.

Copy

Keywords: pregnant, woman

Codepoints: 1F930

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )