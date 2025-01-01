Home

Garlic

What’s that smell? While garlic makes food smell amazing, it makes breath smell pretty horrible. The garlic emoji shows a full clove of garlic. It is commonly used to describe ingredients for cooking or someone with stinky breath. It could also be used when talking about ways to fend off vampires. Use this emoji when talking about cooking, something that stinks physically, or metaphorically.

Example: “I think Matt had for dinner...his breath smells so bad”

Keywords: flavoring, garlic
Codepoints: 1F9C4
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🍝 spaghetti
    That’s amore! The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian noodle dish, complete with sauce and a loaded up fork.
  • 🧅 onion
    Similar to their stinky cousin garlic, onions are commonly used to add flavor to foods. But beware of the stinky breath effect. The onion emoji can also be used as a symbol of something that makes you cry.
  • 🥩 cut of meat
    Fire up the grill, it’s time to cook some ribeye steaks. The cut of meat emoji resembles a raw, t-bone steak that’s set to be cooked to perfection. The question is, do you like your beef rare, or well done? Serve a steak with eggs or potatoes, this meal is packed with protein.
  • 🥧 pie
    This pie emoji sure smells good (not that you can smell it!) In some cases, the pie emoji is a full pie, and in others, it’s just a slice. But it’s a tasty addition to a text, no matter how you slice it!
  • 🍳 cooking
    Have you ever wondered what this cracked or fried egg in a pan means? It’s the cooking emoji!
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🍕 pizza
    This Italian cuisine has captured hearts around the world. Pizza is a cheap food to make and easy to consume. Kids love this cheesy treat at parties and adults love it when it’s free in their work break rooms.
  • 🦪 oyster
    Oysters are an acquired taste. They smell like the sea and are rumored to be an aphrodisiac.
  • 🧑‍🍳 cook
    This emoji portrays a young chef holding a spoon, cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Mmmm. Smells good.
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 👃 nose
    The nose knows, doesn’t it? Something smell fishy? Something smell yummy? Or does something just plain smell?
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🧀 cheese wedge
    More cheese please! If you are from Wisconsin, you may wear a cheese wedge on your head. This creamy food comes in many different shapes and flavors. Some of them may stink, and if you cut the cheese (fart), you’re just adding to the funky odor.
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🥄 spoon
    The spoon emoji shows your everyday scooping and eating instrument: the spoon. Use this spoon for any kind of soupy or viscous foods, like ice cream, cereal, or stew.
  • 🥕 carrot
    A classic cooking ingredient, this vibrant orange carrot looks like it was just dug up from the garden.
  • 🍞 bread
    The bread emoji is a traditional loaf of sandwich bread that you could find at most grocery stores. While less fancy than the baguette emoji, the bread emoji really gets the job done.
  • 🫑 bell pepper
    Bell peppers are large, colorful peppers that have less spice than you may be used to, but still add plenty of flavor to any dish! Use this emoji when talking about veggies, cooking, and the most fun foods to chop.

