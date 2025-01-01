What’s that smell? While garlic makes food smell amazing, it makes breath smell pretty horrible. The garlic emoji shows a full clove of garlic. It is commonly used to describe ingredients for cooking or someone with stinky breath. It could also be used when talking about ways to fend off vampires. Use this emoji when talking about cooking, something that stinks physically, or metaphorically.

Example: “I think Matt had for dinner...his breath smells so bad”

Keywords: flavoring, garlic

Codepoints: 1F9C4

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )