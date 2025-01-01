Large, crunchy, colorful, and spicy-sweet: these are the words to describe bell peppers, and the bell pepper emoji! Though it is not available on all platforms, the bell pepper emoji is the perfect companion to any messages regarding veggies, fresh foods, and the best ingredients for a stew.
