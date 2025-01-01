Do you eat your steak with potatoes or eggs? Just make sure it’s cooked to perfection. The cut of meat emoji shows a piece of raw meat lined with fat and resembles a raw ribeye steak. Steaks are usually grilled and drizzled with steak sauce. The cut of meat emoji is often used when talking about cookouts, barbeques, steak dinners, protein, and other foods that have meat. Side Note: No cows were harmed in the making of this emoji. Example: Beth makes the best. 🥩I hope you all brought your appetites.

Keywords: chop, cut of meat, lambchop, porkchop, steak

Codepoints: 1F969

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )