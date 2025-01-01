The pie emoji depicts either a full pie with golden crusts or a slice of delicious pie. While the flavors may be up to your imagination, the pie emoji is always a great way to add a bit of sweetness to a meal, or to an email. Use it when chatting about your favorite after-dinner treats or baked goods.
