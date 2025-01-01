The birthday cake emoji varies in flavors across programs, but always features the ceremonial candles on top. Make a wish and blow them out if it’s your birthday! Or, send this emoji to someone in your life who does have a birthday today. They’ll be thankful for virtual cake that saves them any fire hazard.

Keywords: birthday, cake, celebration, dessert, pastry, sweet

Codepoints: 1F382

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )