Birthday cake

The birthday cake emoji varies in flavors across programs, but always features the ceremonial candles on top. Make a wish and blow them out if it’s your birthday! Or, send this emoji to someone in your life who does have a birthday today. They’ll be thankful for virtual cake that saves them any fire hazard.

Keywords: birthday, cake, celebration, dessert, pastry, sweet
Codepoints: 1F382
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🍰 shortcake
    Is it someone’s birthday? Or just time for dessert? Either way, a slice of shortcake is exactly what you need.
  • 🥧 pie
    This pie emoji sure smells good (not that you can smell it!) In some cases, the pie emoji is a full pie, and in others, it’s just a slice. But it’s a tasty addition to a text, no matter how you slice it!
  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • 🍭 lollipop
    Looking for something sweet? A lollipop might just have enough sugar to satisfy your sweet tooth. Children love this colorful candy. Make sure to brush your teeth after eating it or you could get cavities.
  • 🪅 piñata
    Did someone say candy? Happiness is hitting a piñata as hard as you can so that sweet treats will come out. It’s a fun activity for children at parties and has a close connection with Mexican themed festivities.
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.
  • 🎈 balloon
    Where’s the birthday party? I see balloons, there must be a celebration! Hold onto the balloons or they’ll fly away. They’re filled with helium. Balloons are used as decoration for parties and make children happy.
  • 🍬 candy
    Who doesn’t love sweets? This treat is a piece of hard candy inside a colorful wrapper.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.
  • 🍓 strawberry
    Strawberries aren’t actually berries, but that doesn’t mean you can’t include this strawberry emoji in your emoji fruit salad. The strawberry emoji is a sweet symbol of summer.
  • 🥮 moon cake
    Mooncakes are a savory traditional Chinese pastry.
  • 🍍 pineapple
    Do you want pina coladas? Use the pineapple emoji in your phone chat to ask for one. The tropical fruit is the symbol of health, sun, and fun.
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🫑 bell pepper
    Bell peppers are large, colorful peppers that have less spice than you may be used to, but still add plenty of flavor to any dish! Use this emoji when talking about veggies, cooking, and the most fun foods to chop.
  • 🍥 fish cake with swirl
    Hungry for some Japanese food? How about some ramen with fish cake. The fish cake with swirl emoji represents a Narutomaki, a popular topping for the Asian noodle dish.
  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.
  • 🍣 sushi
    The sushi emoji shows a pair of maki rolls with fresh cut fish on top. This emoji makes a delicious snack or accompaniment to asking someone to grab Japanese food.
  • 🌰 chestnut
    Feeling nutty? A Chestnut might pop up in your messages. This acorn looking emoji is commonly used to talk about nuts, the holidays and fall. Make sure to roast them by the fire before you eat them.
  • 🍻 clinking beer mugs
    This clinking beer mugs emoji shows two steins of frothy ale engaged in a “cheers” motion. Prost!
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!

