The birthday cake emoji varies in flavors across programs, but always features the ceremonial candles on top. Make a wish and blow them out if it’s your birthday! Or, send this emoji to someone in your life who does have a birthday today. They’ll be thankful for virtual cake that saves them any fire hazard.
