If you have a sweet tooth, then the lollipop emoji might excite you. The lollipop emoji shows a colorful round swirl on top of a short stick. The color of the lollipop emoji varies based on the emoji keyboard. The lollipop emoji is commonly used when talking about sweets, children, candy, and parties. This emoji gives off a feeling of joy, happiness, celebration, and something bright. The lollipop emoji can also be used when talking about cavities from eating too much sugar. Use this emoji when talking about a sweet lollipop or someone who is as sweet as a lollipop. Example: All of the children will get one 🍭 after they finish their homework.

Keywords: candy, dessert, lollipop, sweet

Codepoints: 1F36D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )