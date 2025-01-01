Soft Ice Cream is a sweet, frozen treat that’s easy to eat. Kids love it and so do their parents. There are even dairy free and vegan versions for those who don’t drink milk from cows. This emoji shows a cake cone filled with soft serve vanilla ice cream in a spiral shape. Soft ice cream is similar to traditional ice cream but it’s much softer in texture and less dense due to the addition of air during the freezing period. The soft icecream emoji gives off the feeling of childhood, something sweet, summer and happy times. Use this emoji when talking about ice cream, dessert, sweet, and summertime. Example: Charlie make sure you bring enough money to the beach to get the kids icecream 🍦.

Keywords: cream, dessert, ice, icecream, soft, sweet

Codepoints: 1F366

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )