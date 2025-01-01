Home

Pineapple

This tropical fruit screams summertime in the tropics. The pineapple emoji is a go-to when describing a beach vacation. The emoji depicts the spiky golden fruit with its spiky leaves growing from the top. It’s also a healthy treat and the emoji is often used when talking about healthy eating and smoothies. While the emoji depicts the fruit, it’s texture can also be used to describe someone with a bad personality. Someone that looks sweet but will poke you with their spikes if you get too close. Example: “Who is ready for pina-coladas on the beach? 🍍🍍”

Keywords: fruit, pineapple
Codepoints: 1F34D
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🍉 watermelon
    It’s the fruit of the summer! Nothing says beach day or picnic like the watermelon emoji. It reigns supreme in the fruit emoji wars when it comes to selecting a summertime fruit. There is always a watermelon at the picnic.
  • 🍑 peach
    Are you as sweet as a peach? Why is this fruit shaped like a butt? The peach emoji is used to talk about healthy snacks, fruity treats and big butts (we cannot lie).
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🍰 shortcake
    Is it someone’s birthday? Or just time for dessert? Either way, a slice of shortcake is exactly what you need.
  • 🥝 kiwi fruit
    A sweet and tropical fruit, the kiwi is associated with all things sweet and tart. It’s a healthy snack that’s packed with nutritious benefits and it tastes good too.
  • 🍓 strawberry
    Strawberries aren’t actually berries, but that doesn’t mean you can’t include this strawberry emoji in your emoji fruit salad. The strawberry emoji is a sweet symbol of summer.
  • 🧈 butter
    Who doesn’t love the delicious taste of gooey, buttery goodness? Butter makes any meal better.
  • 🍩 doughnut
    Who doesn’t love a good doughnut? This variety is chocolate with a hold in the middle, but all over the world, doughnuts take on different flavors and shapes!
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🍹 tropical drink
    Do you like piña coladas? Tropical drinks are fruity, refreshing and ready for a beach vacation! You’ll usually find these alcoholic drinks flowing at all-inclusive beach resorts and tiki bars. Don’t like alcohol? That’s ok, make it a virgin.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🥗 green salad
    Looking for something healthy? Trying to drop a few pounds? Try a salad! These vegetable filled meals are great for those looking to lose weight or to add more nutrients in their diets. Just take it easy on the ranch salad dressing, it has a lot of calories.
  • 🧇 waffle
    Keep calm and have a waffle! Waffles are pancakes' more sophisticated cousin... depending on who you ask. They are a sweet, crispy breakfast staple that originated in Belgium and France. They are also widely used in desserts with other sweets like ice cream or chocolate.
  • 🍌 banana
    This yellow fruit is very popular in tropical areas. While the emoji represents the banana or plantain, it can also have a suggestive connotation for male genitalia.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🥕 carrot
    A classic cooking ingredient, this vibrant orange carrot looks like it was just dug up from the garden.
  • 🧀 cheese wedge
    More cheese please! If you are from Wisconsin, you may wear a cheese wedge on your head. This creamy food comes in many different shapes and flavors. Some of them may stink, and if you cut the cheese (fart), you’re just adding to the funky odor.
  • 🥧 pie
    This pie emoji sure smells good (not that you can smell it!) In some cases, the pie emoji is a full pie, and in others, it’s just a slice. But it’s a tasty addition to a text, no matter how you slice it!

YayText