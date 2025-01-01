This tropical fruit screams summertime in the tropics. The pineapple emoji is a go-to when describing a beach vacation. The emoji depicts the spiky golden fruit with its spiky leaves growing from the top. It’s also a healthy treat and the emoji is often used when talking about healthy eating and smoothies. While the emoji depicts the fruit, it’s texture can also be used to describe someone with a bad personality. Someone that looks sweet but will poke you with their spikes if you get too close. Example: “Who is ready for pina-coladas on the beach? 🍍🍍”
