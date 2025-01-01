The banana is a popular tropical fruit loved by people and monkeys. The banana emoji shows a ripe yellow banana peeled halfway. While the emoji represents the sweet fruit it has other meanings. You can use this emoji to talk about someone slipping up or messing up. It is also commonly used in a more suggestive tone to describe male genitalia.

Example: “Karen says she wants to make sure the 🍌🍌 are ripe enough for her famous 🍌pudding.

Keywords: banana, fruit

Codepoints: 1F34C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )