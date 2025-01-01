This emoji showcases a delicious and healthy green fruit, the pear. This emoji is pretty self-explanatory. You can send it to your friend when you are craving a light yet sweet snack. However, when used in the non-literal term, the pear can symbolize curvaceous hips, especially on a woman, and can be used as a sexual innuendo.

Keywords: fruit, pear

Codepoints: 1F350

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )