Pear

This emoji showcases a delicious and healthy green fruit, the pear. This emoji is pretty self-explanatory. You can send it to your friend when you are craving a light yet sweet snack. However, when used in the non-literal term, the pear can symbolize curvaceous hips, especially on a woman, and can be used as a sexual innuendo.

Keywords: fruit, pear
Codepoints: 1F350
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍓 strawberry
    Strawberries aren’t actually berries, but that doesn’t mean you can’t include this strawberry emoji in your emoji fruit salad. The strawberry emoji is a sweet symbol of summer.
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🍌 banana
    This yellow fruit is very popular in tropical areas. While the emoji represents the banana or plantain, it can also have a suggestive connotation for male genitalia.
  • 🍇 grapes
    Grapes are a sweet treat that grow on a vine, and are oftentimes fermented to make wine! While this fruit comes in many shapes and flavors this emoji shows purple grapes on a vine.
  • 🥝 kiwi fruit
    A sweet and tropical fruit, the kiwi is associated with all things sweet and tart. It’s a healthy snack that’s packed with nutritious benefits and it tastes good too.
  • 🌮 taco
    The Taco emoji features the iconic Mexican dish, with a yellow shell, inside which lies brown ground meat (or beans), cheese and various vegetables.
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🍏 green apple
    The Green Apple emoji depicts a classic Granny Smith, the tart relative of the red apple, and features a stem with a leaf atop its crown.
  • 🧈 butter
    Who doesn’t love the delicious taste of gooey, buttery goodness? Butter makes any meal better.
  • 🫐 blueberries
    The blueberries emoji is a juicy one! It depicts multiple plump blueberries ripe for the snacking.
  • 🥗 green salad
    Looking for something healthy? Trying to drop a few pounds? Try a salad! These vegetable filled meals are great for those looking to lose weight or to add more nutrients in their diets. Just take it easy on the ranch salad dressing, it has a lot of calories.
  • 🥫 canned food
    The canned food emoji is depicted as a red tomato can or a green can. Some variants are also orange. They can all be used to show a can of food or vegetables.
  • 🥧 pie
    This pie emoji sure smells good (not that you can smell it!) In some cases, the pie emoji is a full pie, and in others, it’s just a slice. But it’s a tasty addition to a text, no matter how you slice it!
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🍠 roasted sweet potato
    Showing a sweet potato of various colors cut in half, this emoji is enough to make anyone’s mouth water. Who doesn’t love a good yam?
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🍆 eggplant
    The Eggplant emoji features a big, bright, purple eggplant with a leafy green stem sticking out from the top of the vegetable.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.

YayText