The leafy green emoji is a sign of health. Pairing it with other vegetables to show a healthy diet or a flourishing garden can show you are trying to eat better. This emoji is depicting lettuce, so you can use it as a base to show someone you are making a salad.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.