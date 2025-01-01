Home

Taco

This emoji, when used in the literal term, represents a delectable dish which is often served with meat or seafood. However, when used in the non-literal term, a taco emoji can be sent to friends as a sexual innuendo, as it often represents a woman’s private parts.

Keywords: mexican, taco
Codepoints: 1F32E
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🍆 eggplant
    The Eggplant emoji features a big, bright, purple eggplant with a leafy green stem sticking out from the top of the vegetable.
  • 🧈 butter
    Who doesn’t love the delicious taste of gooey, buttery goodness? Butter makes any meal better.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🍓 strawberry
    Strawberries aren’t actually berries, but that doesn’t mean you can’t include this strawberry emoji in your emoji fruit salad. The strawberry emoji is a sweet symbol of summer.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🥧 pie
    This pie emoji sure smells good (not that you can smell it!) In some cases, the pie emoji is a full pie, and in others, it’s just a slice. But it’s a tasty addition to a text, no matter how you slice it!
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.
  • 🥒 cucumber
    The cucumber emoji is usually shown in it’s full, bumpy green glory, but is occasionally depicted as sliced up cuke. Sprinkle this emoji in salads or pickle it for a salty crunchy snack.
  • 🥕 carrot
    A classic cooking ingredient, this vibrant orange carrot looks like it was just dug up from the garden.
  • 🥗 green salad
    Looking for something healthy? Trying to drop a few pounds? Try a salad! These vegetable filled meals are great for those looking to lose weight or to add more nutrients in their diets. Just take it easy on the ranch salad dressing, it has a lot of calories.
  • 🍰 shortcake
    Is it someone’s birthday? Or just time for dessert? Either way, a slice of shortcake is exactly what you need.
  • 🍄 mushroom
    The Mushroom emoji features a funky looking shroom, with a beige stem, red cap and white dots scattered throughout the head of the vegetable.
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🍐 pear
    The Pear emoji is just that; a generic, simple green pear with a stem (and sometimes a leaf) poking out from the top of the fruit.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!

