Crack open an avocado and get the tacos ready! Avocados are a great addition to many foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches and pasta. Some people even eat it on it’s own! The avocado emoji shows the center of a green avocado with a brown seed. The avocado emoji can be a symbol of wealth because it’s usually a premium addition to many foods. It’s also known to be a favorite brunch item in foods like avocado toast. Use this emoji when talking about healthy foods, guacamole, tacos, avocado toast, and anything related to avocados. Example: Jamie spent $100 on 🥑 toast this week. I think she has a problem.

Copy

Keywords: avocado, food, fruit

Codepoints: 1F951

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )