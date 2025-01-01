Home

Doughnut

This doughnut emoji represents an essential dessert that pairs well with coffee and tea. Doughnuts are eaten all over the world! Depending on where you are, this sweet treat might appear differently. Did you know that Americans spell “doughnut” like “donut”? Or that Canadians eat more doughnuts than any other country?

Keywords: breakfast, dessert, donut, doughnut, sweet
Codepoints: 1F369
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🧇 waffle
    Keep calm and have a waffle! Waffles are pancakes' more sophisticated cousin... depending on who you ask. They are a sweet, crispy breakfast staple that originated in Belgium and France. They are also widely used in desserts with other sweets like ice cream or chocolate.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🍇 grapes
    Grapes are a sweet treat that grow on a vine, and are oftentimes fermented to make wine! While this fruit comes in many shapes and flavors this emoji shows purple grapes on a vine.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🍨 ice cream
    Ice cream is creamy, frozen, rich in flavor and sweet. It’s a favorite dessert for kids who run to ice cream trucks or ice cream parlors to get a taste of the delicious snack. Ice cream comes in many different flavors and is served with toppings like whipped cream and sprinkles.
  • 🥝 kiwi fruit
    A sweet and tropical fruit, the kiwi is associated with all things sweet and tart. It’s a healthy snack that’s packed with nutritious benefits and it tastes good too.
  • 🧈 butter
    Who doesn’t love the delicious taste of gooey, buttery goodness? Butter makes any meal better.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🍷 wine glass
    Let’s wine and dine! Do you prefer Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot grigio, or Zinfandel? Wine is an alcoholic adult beverage that people drink with a meal or by itself. One or two glasses can be relaxing, 5 or 6 glasses will leave you very drunk. Get it fresh from the vineyard, or head to the bar.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🍉 watermelon
    It’s the fruit of the summer! Nothing says beach day or picnic like the watermelon emoji. It reigns supreme in the fruit emoji wars when it comes to selecting a summertime fruit. There is always a watermelon at the picnic.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🍟 french fries
    Golden, crispy and delicious. French fries may not be the most healthy food but they sell like crazy in American fast food restaurants. They are usually served with a hamburger.
  • 🍕 pizza
    This Italian cuisine has captured hearts around the world. Pizza is a cheap food to make and easy to consume. Kids love this cheesy treat at parties and adults love it when it’s free in their work break rooms.

