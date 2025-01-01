This doughnut emoji represents an essential dessert that pairs well with coffee and tea. Doughnuts are eaten all over the world! Depending on where you are, this sweet treat might appear differently. Did you know that Americans spell “doughnut” like “donut”? Or that Canadians eat more doughnuts than any other country?

Keywords: breakfast, dessert, donut, doughnut, sweet

Codepoints: 1F369

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )