This doughnut emoji represents an essential dessert that pairs well with coffee and tea. Doughnuts are eaten all over the world! Depending on where you are, this sweet treat might appear differently. Did you know that Americans spell “doughnut” like “donut”? Or that Canadians eat more doughnuts than any other country?
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.