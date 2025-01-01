This emoji depicts a classic cupcake in its pretty wrapping, with a swirl of frosting on top, decorated neatly with sprinkles. Send this to your girlfriends when you want a fun night of baking or send it with a tooth emoji to tell people you have a sweet tooth (or a cavity.)
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.