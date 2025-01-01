This slice of cake looks too good to eat! And too virtual. This strawberry shortcake emoji features several yummy layers of cake, smooth icing, and a berry on top! Best used to communicate celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries, or achievements, the shortcake emoji could also just mean “I want some cake!”
