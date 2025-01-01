The strawberry emoji depicts a single strawberry fruit. However, a strawberry isn’t a berry at all, it’s an “accessory fruit.” That means strawberries would probably make a great set of earrings. The strawberry emoji can be used whenever you’re talking about that sweet summer fruit (whatever it is) or when you’re making a virtual fruit smoothie.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.