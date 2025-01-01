Home

Emoji

Styles

Blog

How-To

FAQ

Language

Green salad

Trying to lose weight? Or do you just like salad? A green salad is a healthy meal option for those on a diet, or just looking to get a boost of energy. The green salad emoji shows a bowl of green lettuce, with vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers. The emoji is often used when talking about healthy foods, diets, weight loss, exercise, clean eating, and vegetarians. Just don’t replace a real salad with this emoji. Your diet might not work. Example: Greg is only eating 🥗 this month. He’s lost 10 pounds.

Keywords: food, green, salad
Codepoints: 1F957
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧈 butter
    Who doesn’t love the delicious taste of gooey, buttery goodness? Butter makes any meal better.
  • 🍑 peach
    Are you as sweet as a peach? Why is this fruit shaped like a butt? The peach emoji is used to talk about healthy snacks, fruity treats and big butts (we cannot lie).
  • 🥒 cucumber
    The cucumber emoji is usually shown in it’s full, bumpy green glory, but is occasionally depicted as sliced up cuke. Sprinkle this emoji in salads or pickle it for a salty crunchy snack.
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🥕 carrot
    A classic cooking ingredient, this vibrant orange carrot looks like it was just dug up from the garden.
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.
  • 🥝 kiwi fruit
    A sweet and tropical fruit, the kiwi is associated with all things sweet and tart. It’s a healthy snack that’s packed with nutritious benefits and it tastes good too.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🌮 taco
    The Taco emoji features the iconic Mexican dish, with a yellow shell, inside which lies brown ground meat (or beans), cheese and various vegetables.
  • 🍆 eggplant
    The Eggplant emoji features a big, bright, purple eggplant with a leafy green stem sticking out from the top of the vegetable.
  • 🍓 strawberry
    Strawberries aren’t actually berries, but that doesn’t mean you can’t include this strawberry emoji in your emoji fruit salad. The strawberry emoji is a sweet symbol of summer.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥔 potato
    Fried, boiled, roasted, sauteed, mashed… A potato is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🧉 mate
    The Mate emoji features a green beverage in a brown, coconut-looking cup or jug, with a metal straw extending from the liquid.
  • 🥦 broccoli
    It’s time to eat your greens with the broccoli emoji. Use this emoji when talking about your favorite veggies or when constructing a forest made of tiny trees.
  • 🍐 pear
    The Pear emoji is just that; a generic, simple green pear with a stem (and sometimes a leaf) poking out from the top of the fruit.

YayText