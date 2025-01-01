Trying to lose weight? Or do you just like salad? A green salad is a healthy meal option for those on a diet, or just looking to get a boost of energy. The green salad emoji shows a bowl of green lettuce, with vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers. The emoji is often used when talking about healthy foods, diets, weight loss, exercise, clean eating, and vegetarians. Just don’t replace a real salad with this emoji. Your diet might not work. Example: Greg is only eating 🥗 this month. He’s lost 10 pounds.

Keywords: food, green, salad

Codepoints: 1F957

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )