Looking for something sweet and healthy? Why not grab a peach. The peach emoji is clearly a fruit, but is commonly used to talk about butts because the fruit is shaped like a buttox. The peach emoji shows a peach with a crease in the middle and green leaves at the top. The peach emoji can be used to talk about fruit, healthy living, and sweet treats. It’s also commonly used to talk about butts. This emoji can be used in a friendly way or a more sexual way. Example: Woah, look at Jen’s. 🍑I’m putting this pizza down and doing more squats.

Keywords: fruit, peach

Codepoints: 1F351

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )