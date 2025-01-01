Home

Flatbread

Flatbread is made with flour water and salt, and can be used to make pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers. Various cuisines might call pita, naan, or a tortilla. This newer emoji is not available on all platforms yet, but can be used in a few ways. You could use it to show what kind of bread you’d like with your meal, or use it with a combination of other emojis to show what you want on it.

Keywords: arepa, flatbread, lavash, naan, pita
Codepoints: 1FAD3
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🥒 cucumber
    The cucumber emoji is usually shown in it’s full, bumpy green glory, but is occasionally depicted as sliced up cuke. Sprinkle this emoji in salads or pickle it for a salty crunchy snack.
  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.
  • 🥫 canned food
    The canned food emoji is depicted as a red tomato can or a green can. Some variants are also orange. They can all be used to show a can of food or vegetables.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🍤 fried shrimp
    The fried shrimp emoji shows a singular curled up fried shrimp with breading on all but the tail. Use this emoji in the context of tasty fried foods in which to indulge.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🥔 potato
    Fried, boiled, roasted, sauteed, mashed… A potato is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients.
  • 🥘 shallow pan of food
    The Shallow Pan of Food emoji features exactly that! This emoticon shows a black pan with handles on either side and a variety of hot food sitting in the middle.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🥦 broccoli
    It’s time to eat your greens with the broccoli emoji. Use this emoji when talking about your favorite veggies or when constructing a forest made of tiny trees.
  • 🍅 tomato
    The tomato emoji lives with the other produce emojis, and is a beautiful red, summer fruit (not vegetable!)
  • 🥓 bacon
    The Bacon emoji features two wavy, crispy-looking pieces of bacon laid out side by side, as if to cool after taking them out of the sizzling pan.
  • 🥩 cut of meat
    Fire up the grill, it’s time to cook some ribeye steaks. The cut of meat emoji resembles a raw, t-bone steak that’s set to be cooked to perfection. The question is, do you like your beef rare, or well done? Serve a steak with eggs or potatoes, this meal is packed with protein.

