Flatbread is made with flour water and salt, and can be used to make pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers. Various cuisines might call pita, naan, or a tortilla. This newer emoji is not available on all platforms yet, but can be used in a few ways. You could use it to show what kind of bread you’d like with your meal, or use it with a combination of other emojis to show what you want on it.

Keywords: arepa, flatbread, lavash, naan, pita

Codepoints: 1FAD3

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )