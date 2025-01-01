Flatbread is made with flour water and salt, and can be used to make pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers. Various cuisines might call pita, naan, or a tortilla. This newer emoji is not available on all platforms yet, but can be used in a few ways. You could use it to show what kind of bread you’d like with your meal, or use it with a combination of other emojis to show what you want on it.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.